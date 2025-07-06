Previous
Heron by tinley23
Heron

My grandson loves nature and all creatures, so he was really happy that he could get so close to the heron before it took off.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Susan Wakely ace
How lovely that the Heron kindly stayed in shot.
July 8th, 2025  
