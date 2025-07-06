Sign up
Previous
Photo 2223
Heron
My grandson loves nature and all creatures, so he was really happy that he could get so close to the heron before it took off.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3489
photos
131
followers
145
following
609% complete
View this month »
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th July 2025 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
heron
,
grandson
Susan Wakely
ace
How lovely that the Heron kindly stayed in shot.
July 8th, 2025
