Street art

Just a pretty fence/wall in the city centre
Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Pat Knowles ace
I put love the birds but then looked again….are they birds or flowers? Anyway it is a very pretty wall.
July 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I agree with you…Uplifting and very pretty…
July 8th, 2025  
Lesley ace
@happypat Hmmm now I look again I think they might be falling leaves.
July 8th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
How nice, so much prettier than a brick wall
July 8th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
That's very nicely done.
July 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A nice softness to the brickwork.
July 8th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Such an interesting combo of elements in that fence.
July 8th, 2025  
