Previous
Photo 2224
Street art
Just a pretty fence/wall in the city centre
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
7
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3490
photos
131
followers
145
following
609% complete
View this month »
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd July 2025 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
fence
,
birmingham
,
wall
Pat Knowles
ace
I put love the birds but then looked again….are they birds or flowers? Anyway it is a very pretty wall.
July 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
I agree with you…Uplifting and very pretty…
July 8th, 2025
Lesley
ace
@happypat
Hmmm now I look again I think they might be falling leaves.
July 8th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
How nice, so much prettier than a brick wall
July 8th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's very nicely done.
July 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice softness to the brickwork.
July 8th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Such an interesting combo of elements in that fence.
July 8th, 2025
