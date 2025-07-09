Sign up
Previous
Photo 2225
Lunch at our local
Nice and cool in here
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3491
photos
131
followers
145
following
609% complete
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th July 2025 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
lunch
Beverley
ace
Love the colourful art you can’t miss… it looks a great place…keep cool & enjoy
July 9th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Cozy place
July 9th, 2025
