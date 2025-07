The Electric

This was the first cinema in Birmingham, and the oldest working cinema in the country until its closure in February 2024. There are, thankfully, a few plans being put forward for it to be refurbished and reopened, though not necessarily as a cinema. Luckily none of the plans include knocking it down….yet.



Ps: the shimmering effect and shadows are from the stainless steel panels that run around the outside of New St Station, which is just across the road.