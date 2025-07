The Crown, Birmingham

Built in 1881, this pub just 3 buildings away from The Electric cinema that I posted yesterday, is also closed down. It is Grade II listed so can’t be demolished.



Many bands played here, upstairs in Henry’s Blueshouse, including The Who, Status Quo, UB40, Duran Duran, Supertramp, and many more. Apparently it was where Black Sabbath played their first paid gig, hence the posters in the windows for last weekend’s concert.