Photo 2230
Photo 2230
Surprise selfie
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
4
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3496
photos
130
followers
145
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th July 2025 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
Judith Johnson
ace
Good one, nice and sharp!
July 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice, very creative
July 13th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A fun shot! A lot to discover in your environment. 😊
July 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Living in a tipsy topsy world.
July 13th, 2025
