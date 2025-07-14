Sign up
Photo 2231
Pothole frames
They’ve been there for two months now…
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
4
0
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
curse-14
Susan Wakely
Crazy and commonplace.
July 14th, 2025
JackieR
Oh dear, it's laughable if it didn't damage vehicles and risk cyclists' lives
July 14th, 2025
Heather
Same as Jackie. As a cyclist, I sometimes swerve into traffic to avoid these things. Not good. But they make a nice diagonal design :-)
July 14th, 2025
Beverley
Very dangerous
July 14th, 2025
