Pothole frames by tinley23
They’ve been there for two months now…
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
Crazy and commonplace.
July 14th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oh dear, it's laughable if it didn't damage vehicles and risk cyclists' lives
July 14th, 2025  
Heather ace
Same as Jackie. As a cyclist, I sometimes swerve into traffic to avoid these things. Not good. But they make a nice diagonal design :-)
July 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very dangerous
July 14th, 2025  
