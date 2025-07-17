Street art

This mural of football heroes, painted by local street artist Nathan Parker, is located on a

wall on Bull Ring in Nuneaton. It was initially created to celebrate the England team's performance in the Euro 2020 final and has since been updated to include more players.



The original mural included Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, and Raheem Sterling.

and has been updated to include Bobby Moore, Leah Williamson and Jude Bellingham.



The portrait of the Queen by was added by Andrew Mills in September 2020.



We were so lucky to see it as it just happened to be at the spot that Dirk dropped us off for our access to the Coventry canal for our walk to Atherstone.

