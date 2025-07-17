Previous
Street art by tinley23
Photo 2234

Street art

This mural of football heroes, painted by local street artist Nathan Parker, is located on a
wall on Bull Ring in Nuneaton. It was initially created to celebrate the England team's performance in the Euro 2020 final and has since been updated to include more players.

The original mural included Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, and Raheem Sterling.
and has been updated to include Bobby Moore, Leah Williamson and Jude Bellingham.

The portrait of the Queen by was added by Andrew Mills in September 2020.

We were so lucky to see it as it just happened to be at the spot that Dirk dropped us off for our access to the Coventry canal for our walk to Atherstone.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
This is fab! Do tag it for street-art-25 if you want to. Perfect for the challenge.
July 18th, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Nice street art
July 18th, 2025  
