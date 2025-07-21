Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2237
Lake
I took this photo of our local wildlife lake to remind myself to check out the late nesting of the coot behind the swans, but noticed how much the shot looked like a watercolour painting. A bit weird but I sorta liked it.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3503
photos
130
followers
145
following
612% complete
View this month »
2230
2231
2232
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
21st July 2025 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nest
,
lake
,
swans
,
coot
Susan Wakely
ace
The clouds add to the painterly effect.
July 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gloriously picturesque view ! fav
July 22nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely blues and greens
July 22nd, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
it's a beautiful composition Lesley
July 22nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely
July 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close