Previous
Lake by tinley23
Photo 2237

Lake

I took this photo of our local wildlife lake to remind myself to check out the late nesting of the coot behind the swans, but noticed how much the shot looked like a watercolour painting. A bit weird but I sorta liked it.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
612% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The clouds add to the painterly effect.
July 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gloriously picturesque view ! fav
July 22nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely blues and greens
July 22nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
it's a beautiful composition Lesley
July 22nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely
July 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact