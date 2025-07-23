Previous
Next
New hairdo for my hols by tinley23
Photo 2240

New hairdo for my hols

Hoping it makes me look less witchy
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
615% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
You look lovely it’s a beautiful length. With great natural curl…
Happy holidays…
August 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous hairdo, I love the length and colour. Enjoy your holiday.
August 1st, 2025  
xbm ace
Enjoy the holiday!
August 1st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautiful hairdo! Have a super holiday
August 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous hair style, enjoy your holiday and feel beautiful
August 1st, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
A very grown up hairstyle! You look completely different to your photo! Lovely Lesley! Happy hols!
August 1st, 2025  
haskar ace
Enjoy your holiday. You look great.
August 1st, 2025  
Lesley ace
@happypat Ah yes, that was taken nine years ago. I’ve acquired many more wrinkles since then ☺️
August 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact