Photo 2240
New hairdo for my hols
Hoping it makes me look less witchy
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
8
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3512
photos
130
followers
146
following
Tags
hairdo
,
selfie
Beverley
ace
You look lovely it’s a beautiful length. With great natural curl…
Happy holidays…
August 1st, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous hairdo, I love the length and colour. Enjoy your holiday.
August 1st, 2025
xbm
ace
Enjoy the holiday!
August 1st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Beautiful hairdo! Have a super holiday
August 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous hair style, enjoy your holiday and feel beautiful
August 1st, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
A very grown up hairstyle! You look completely different to your photo! Lovely Lesley! Happy hols!
August 1st, 2025
haskar
ace
Enjoy your holiday. You look great.
August 1st, 2025
Lesley
ace
@happypat
Ah yes, that was taken nine years ago. I’ve acquired many more wrinkles since then ☺️
August 1st, 2025
