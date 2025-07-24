Sign up
Previous
Photo 2238
Canal boat
This boat was in pristine condition and even had pretty stained glass windows
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3504
photos
130
followers
145
following
613% complete
View this month »
2231
2232
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
2238
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
24th July 2025 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
longboat
Heather
ace
Wow! Those stained glass windows are gorgeous! And this is a pretty shot, Lesley! I love the angle and all the colours! Fav
July 24th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Very nice windows!
July 24th, 2025
