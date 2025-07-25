Sign up
Photo 2241
Pretty
Just some pretty flowers popping through a tall, green hedge.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
4
4
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3508
photos
131
followers
146
following
614% complete
View this month »
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
24th July 2025 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
rose
Heather
ace
That's a pretty cluster indeed, Lesley! Love all the frilliness and the pink speckles! A nice photobomber too! Fav
July 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty and soft - love the focus - fav
July 27th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful.
July 27th, 2025
Paul J
ace
Nice!
July 28th, 2025
