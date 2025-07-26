Sign up
Previous
Photo 2241
Granddaughters
In Thame, looking after the girls while their parents are at Wembley for the Oasis concert. All was lovely until biggest took a chunk out of her big toe….gah!
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Kitty Hawke
ace
Awww....dear of them. I lived in Aylesbury for many years.......used to go to Thame quite a lot.....lovely little town.....interesting shops. y daughter works in a nursery there.
July 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous photo … happy and beautiful. Hope her toes ok…
July 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Ouch. Lovely girls.
July 26th, 2025
