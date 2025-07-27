Sign up
Previous
Photo 2243
Bougainvillea
Such a vivid colour
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
1
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3509
photos
130
followers
146
following
614% complete
2236
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th July 2025 9:49am
bougainvillea
Heather
ace
Agreed! And a pretty capture, Lesley! I like the two-thirds / one-third with the slanted grey wooden beam bordering these beauties! Fav
July 29th, 2025
