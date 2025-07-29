Previous
Love it or hate it… by tinley23
Love it or hate it…

Birmingham New Street Station Signal Box opened in 1966, It is a Grade ll listed building mainly for its brutalist architectural value. It closed in December 2022.

My sister hates it. I don’t love it, but I do value it as one of the few brutalist examples still around.
