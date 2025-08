They forecast rain, and the trains aren’t running, so my sister and I jumped on the bus to Lichfield and had a lovely day. We walked away from the city centre to visit St Chad’s church and its 7th-century well. The wander around Stowe Pool was delightful, especially the view back towards Lichfield to see the cathedral from behind. We are also now thinking very seriously about doing the ‘Two Saints Way’ https://www.twosaintsway.co.uk in stages when we’ve run out of local canals. We’ll see…..