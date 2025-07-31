Sign up
Previous
Photo 2244
Anemone clematis
…and a little pink photobomber
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
4
5
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3510
photos
130
followers
146
following
614% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
31st July 2025 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
clematis
Heather
ace
Pretty, especially with your pink photobomber! A nice overhead pov! Fav
July 31st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That is such a gorgeous combination !
July 31st, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
this is really lovely Lesley
July 31st, 2025
KV
ace
Gorgeous! Fav!
July 31st, 2025
