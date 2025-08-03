Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2250
New street art in Digbeth
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
0
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3517
photos
130
followers
146
following
616% complete
2243
2244
2246
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th August 2025 2:12pm
Tags
birmingham
,
street-art
,
digbeth
