Previous
Next
Diggers ‘R’ Us by tinley23
Photo 2252

Diggers ‘R’ Us

My son-in-law once bored us all to tears telling us in great detail all about the heavy machinery we passed on a car journey. We’ve never let him forget it, and there is even a group FB site called ‘Diggers ‘R’ Us. I took this shot just for him.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
617% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Haha. I hope that he appreciates it.
August 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact