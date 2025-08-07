Previous
Drainpipe by tinley23
Drainpipe

We spotted this lovely (Victorian?) drainpipe in town today. Not sure it’s actually draining anything these days though.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Dorothy ace
They certainly don’t build them that beautiful anymore.
August 15th, 2025  
