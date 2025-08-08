Sign up
Photo 2256
On the plain
On route to Florida. Hubby and daughter having a serious debate on the plane.
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3522
photos
130
followers
146
following
618% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
8th August 2025 12:55pm
Tags
airplane
Dorothy
ace
Hope it was resolved quickly.
August 15th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Hope you’re having a marvellous time and it’s not too humid for you, I’m sure it’s hot!
August 15th, 2025
