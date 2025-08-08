Previous
On the plain by tinley23
Photo 2256

On the plain

On route to Florida. Hubby and daughter having a serious debate on the plane.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Dorothy ace
Hope it was resolved quickly.
August 15th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Hope you’re having a marvellous time and it’s not too humid for you, I’m sure it’s hot!
August 15th, 2025  
