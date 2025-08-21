Sign up
Photo 2266
Sword in the Stone
It is so rare for anyone to raise the sword, but I did it today. I’m buzzzing!!!!
Ps: obviously I didn’t take this photo myself, but I felt I had to share it 😊
21st August 2025
4
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3533
photos
130
followers
147
following
620% complete
Tags
disney
,
sword
Beverley
ace
Brilliant!!!! So fun.
August 21st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Ha ha as the saying goes, your face is a picture!
August 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Good fortune is on your way.
August 21st, 2025
JackieR
ace
Now fling it in a lake!!
August 21st, 2025
