Sword in the Stone by tinley23
Photo 2266

Sword in the Stone

It is so rare for anyone to raise the sword, but I did it today. I’m buzzzing!!!!

Ps: obviously I didn’t take this photo myself, but I felt I had to share it 😊
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
620% complete

Beverley ace
Brilliant!!!! So fun.
August 21st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Ha ha as the saying goes, your face is a picture!
August 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Good fortune is on your way.
August 21st, 2025  
JackieR ace
Now fling it in a lake!!
August 21st, 2025  
