Crane Flower by tinley23
Photo 2271

Crane Flower

So perfectly named
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh interesting, we call this 'bird of paradise'
August 27th, 2025  
haskar ace
It truly looks like the head of a beautiful bird. Available only in our flower shop as a cut flower.
August 27th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
I love these.
August 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
An exotic looking flower.
August 27th, 2025  
