Previous
Photo 2273
Old Town, Kissimmee
This haunted house was closed when we first arrived and Noah looked through the window, but was open when we passed it later and he did it again. This time he had a shock as a scary ghost suddenly appeared. Good fun!
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
haunted
,
florida
,
kissimmee
,
attraction
Diana
ace
What a fabulous building, I love the grittiness and signs. Lovely capture and symmetry, I suppose everyone takes a look ;-)
August 28th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
What a great haunted house and photo!
August 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I love a sign that says Do Not - to me it's like an invitation.
August 28th, 2025
