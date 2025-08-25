Previous
Old Town, Kissimmee by tinley23
Old Town, Kissimmee

This haunted house was closed when we first arrived and Noah looked through the window, but was open when we passed it later and he did it again. This time he had a shock as a scary ghost suddenly appeared. Good fun!
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
What a fabulous building, I love the grittiness and signs. Lovely capture and symmetry, I suppose everyone takes a look ;-)
August 28th, 2025  
What a great haunted house and photo!
August 28th, 2025  
I love a sign that says Do Not - to me it’s like an invitation.
August 28th, 2025  
