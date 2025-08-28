Previous
Last day at EPCOT by tinley23
Last day at EPCOT

The ride in the ‘big ball’ (Spaceship Earth) closed today to be refurbished. Glad we had chance for a last ride in it.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
Catching the light nicely.
August 29th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
the sky is fantastic
August 29th, 2025  
