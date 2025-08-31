Sign up
Previous
Photo 2278
Sparrowhawk
Not a great photo but I had to be quick. I’ve never seen one in our garden before so I’m assuming it came for a drink from the pond.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
5
3
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3545
photos
131
followers
147
following
624% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
31st August 2025 4:38pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sparrowhawk
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot , I hope he was not there for your smaller garden birds !
August 31st, 2025
Paul J
ace
Beautiful big bird but not one I like to see around our song birds.
August 31st, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
What a surprise visitor to your garden and a photo too.
August 31st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Great shot…
August 31st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome expression
August 31st, 2025
