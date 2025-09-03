Previous
Next
Squirrels will be happy by tinley23
Photo 2282

Squirrels will be happy

Lots of big, juicy acorns on the trees this year
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
625% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
They look amazing, I have not seen them get that colour here.
September 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact