Previous
Photo 2282
Astley Book Barn
Hundreds and hundreds of books, but only one on my list.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
5
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3549
photos
131
followers
147
following
625% complete
View this month »
2275
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th September 2025 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
Corinne C
ace
Looks like paradise to me :-)
September 4th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Just the sort of place I could lose myself in for hours and hours.
September 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So many to choose from.
September 4th, 2025
KV
ace
Looks like a great place to visit.
September 4th, 2025
Heather
ace
So many treasures here! How could you resist, Lesley? Fav
September 4th, 2025
