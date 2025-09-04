Previous
Astley Book Barn by tinley23
Astley Book Barn

Hundreds and hundreds of books, but only one on my list.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Corinne C
Looks like paradise to me :-)
September 4th, 2025  
Liz Milne
Just the sort of place I could lose myself in for hours and hours.
September 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
So many to choose from.
September 4th, 2025  
KV
Looks like a great place to visit.
September 4th, 2025  
Heather
So many treasures here! How could you resist, Lesley? Fav
September 4th, 2025  
