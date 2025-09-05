Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2284
Cyclamen
Just one tuft of these in amongst greens and browns of our local nature reserve
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
3
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3553
photos
131
followers
147
following
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
8th September 2025 12:00pm
Tags
cyclamen
,
sowbread
Anne
ace
Beautiful, they are so delicate
September 12th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
So pretty….they look lovely in the garden among the leaves.
September 12th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
September 12th, 2025
