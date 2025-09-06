Sign up
Photo 2285
Ooh new toys!
Rosie meeting the new additions to my son’s house - two gorgeous (and potentially edible) guinea pigs.
6th September 2025
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
rosie
guinea-pig
