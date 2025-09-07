Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 2286
Spangle galls on oak leaf
Doesn't seem to trouble the tree too much.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3566
photos
129
followers
147
following
629% complete
View this month »
2292
2293
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd October 2025 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
oak
,
gall
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
And they look so cool
October 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
We were looking at some yesterday and couldn't remember what they were called. The wonders of nature.
October 3rd, 2025
