Spangle galls on oak leaf by tinley23
Spangle galls on oak leaf

Doesn’t seem to trouble the tree too much.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
And they look so cool
October 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
We were looking at some yesterday and couldn’t remember what they were called. The wonders of nature.
October 3rd, 2025  
