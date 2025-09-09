Previous
Next
If you’re going to fly the Union Flag by tinley23
Photo 2286

If you’re going to fly the Union Flag

…wouldn’t you at least check that it’s the right way up?
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
626% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
All ways are good 😉
September 17th, 2025  
JackieR ace
A real curse of the modern age.
@rensala it's upside down, it's wrong and disrespectful!!!!
September 17th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
is it wrong? I thought the fat bit at the top was wrong? Goes off to check. I have got horribly confused - I think I used to know! This is awful - what else am I going to forget.
September 17th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
I’m not sure that everyone knows that there is right way & a wrong way.
September 17th, 2025  
JackieR ace
@anniesue @carole_sandford I learnt as a Brownie the fat bit goes at the top of the edge close to the flagpole.
September 17th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I definitely knew - or believe I knew. Perhaps I learnt at Brownies too. And to fly it upside down was a distress signal.
September 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Oops.
September 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact