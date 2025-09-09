Sign up
Photo 2286
If you’re going to fly the Union Flag
…wouldn’t you at least check that it’s the right way up?
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
7
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3555
photos
130
followers
147
following
626% complete
View this month »
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th September 2025 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flag
,
union
Renee Salamon
ace
All ways are good 😉
September 17th, 2025
JackieR
ace
A real curse of the modern age.
@rensala
it's upside down, it's wrong and disrespectful!!!!
September 17th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
is it wrong? I thought the fat bit at the top was wrong? Goes off to check. I have got horribly confused - I think I used to know! This is awful - what else am I going to forget.
September 17th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
I’m not sure that everyone knows that there is right way & a wrong way.
September 17th, 2025
JackieR
ace
@anniesue
@carole_sandford
I learnt as a Brownie the fat bit goes at the top of the edge close to the flagpole.
September 17th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I definitely knew - or believe I knew. Perhaps I learnt at Brownies too. And to fly it upside down was a distress signal.
September 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Oops.
September 17th, 2025
