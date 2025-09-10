Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2289
Poor thing
I’m sure it was loved once
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
5
3
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3567
photos
129
followers
147
following
630% complete
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd October 2025 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
abandoned
,
narrowboat
Issi Bannerman
ace
I'm sure it was. Well spotted!
October 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
It's turned into a floating garden, well spotted and captured.
October 3rd, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
A nice find.
October 3rd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
October 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Shame… beautiful location…
October 3rd, 2025
