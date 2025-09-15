Sign up
Photo 2294
Postbox topper
Went to Shenstone for my flu jab and spotted this lovely postbox topper.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
1
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3571
photos
129
followers
147
following
631% complete
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
2302
2303
2304
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st October 2025 10:35am
Heather
ace
Too cute! You folks are so creative with these! Fav
October 7th, 2025
