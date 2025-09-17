Sign up
Previous
Photo 2288
Sunset
Lovely walk with Rosie and this gorgeous sky
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
3
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3555
photos
130
followers
147
following
626% complete
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th September 2025 6:09pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
dusk
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely sunset
September 17th, 2025
haskar
ace
Amazing sky
September 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking sky.
September 17th, 2025
