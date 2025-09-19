Sign up
Photo 2290
New neighbours
The house next door has been empty since November, when Jennie passed away. Looking forward to meeting the newbies.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3557
photos
130
followers
147
following
627% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th September 2025 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
neighbours
,
removals
Susan Wakely
ace
How exciting.
September 19th, 2025
JackieR
ace
hope theyre nice
September 19th, 2025
