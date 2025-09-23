Sign up
Previous
Photo 2293
Umbrella tree
Just potting some cuttings from our huge umbrella tree, and spotted the cool shadow.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
3
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3560
photos
129
followers
147
following
628% complete
View this month »
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
2293
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
23rd September 2025 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cuttings
Pat Knowles
ace
Looking healthy!
September 23rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a gorgeous shadow !
September 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shadow.
September 23rd, 2025
