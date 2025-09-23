Previous
Umbrella tree by tinley23
Photo 2293

Umbrella tree

Just potting some cuttings from our huge umbrella tree, and spotted the cool shadow.
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
628% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Looking healthy!
September 23rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a gorgeous shadow !
September 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shadow.
September 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact