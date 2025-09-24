Sign up
Previous
Photo 2294
View from Clee Hill
On way to Ludlow for a couple of days
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
9
3
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3561
photos
129
followers
147
following
628% complete
View this month »
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
2293
2294
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
24th September 2025 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
shropshire
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Over the hills and far away - enjoy Ludlow , What a gorgeous sky - lovely blue with those delightful clouds just floating there ! fav
September 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great view from above to beyond.
September 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
soooo so beautiful
September 24th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Splendid view
September 24th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Just lovely
September 24th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful cloudscape
September 24th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
September 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…
September 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous….relax & enjoy
September 24th, 2025
