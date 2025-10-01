Previous
Street Art? by tinley23
Street Art?

The Children’s Hospital in Birmingham city centre is undergoing major structural work, but some of its department are remaining open during the work. We loved what they had done with the builders’ boards around parts of the site.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
Fun artwork to appeal to the children.
October 24th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Oh aren’t they brilliant!
October 24th, 2025  
