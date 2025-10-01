Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2308
Street Art?
The Children’s Hospital in Birmingham city centre is undergoing major structural work, but some of its department are remaining open during the work. We loved what they had done with the builders’ boards around parts of the site.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3584
photos
129
followers
147
following
634% complete
View this month »
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd October 2025 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hospital
,
birmingham
,
disney
Susan Wakely
ace
Fun artwork to appeal to the children.
October 24th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh aren’t they brilliant!
October 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close