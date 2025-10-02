Sign up
Photo 2309
The Old Contemptibles
One of our favourite pubs in Birmingham city centre
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
4
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3593
photos
129
followers
147
following
637% complete
2319
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd October 2025 12:56pm
Tags
pub
,
birmingham
,
contemptibles
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very inviting pub
October 31st, 2025
Heather
ace
Love the light and all the wood- and the high ceiling! I can see the appeal for sure!
October 31st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great murals.
October 31st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Looks a lovely place !
October 31st, 2025
