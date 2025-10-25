Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2319
Sleeping Beauty
Our Rosie, finally asleep after all the fireworks.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
9
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3586
photos
129
followers
147
following
635% complete
View this month »
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
2319
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th October 2025 8:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
greyhound
,
rosie
Susan Wakely
ace
Aw bless her.
October 25th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Sweet
October 25th, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
I always think greyhounds are so beautiful. I intended to always have them but wasn’t sad to see the racetrack where I had adopted mine from in 2001 shut down.
October 25th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
awwww beautiful , elsie is asleep by my side !!!
October 25th, 2025
Lesley
ace
@pandorasecho
They really are. I agree with you, totally.
October 25th, 2025
Lesley
ace
@phil_howcroft
Ah, lovely Elsie. Is she bothered by fireworks?
October 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Such a beauty….
October 25th, 2025
Lynda Parker
ace
So beautiful! All dogs are beautiful.
October 25th, 2025
Heather
ace
So beautiful- so adorable! Fav
October 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close