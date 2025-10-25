Previous
Sleeping Beauty by tinley23
Sleeping Beauty

Our Rosie, finally asleep after all the fireworks.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
Aw bless her.
October 25th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Sweet
October 25th, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
I always think greyhounds are so beautiful. I intended to always have them but wasn’t sad to see the racetrack where I had adopted mine from in 2001 shut down.
October 25th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
awwww beautiful , elsie is asleep by my side !!!
October 25th, 2025  
Lesley ace
@pandorasecho They really are. I agree with you, totally.
October 25th, 2025  
Lesley ace
@phil_howcroft Ah, lovely Elsie. Is she bothered by fireworks?
October 25th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such a beauty….
October 25th, 2025  
Lynda Parker ace
So beautiful! All dogs are beautiful.
October 25th, 2025  
Heather ace
So beautiful- so adorable! Fav
October 25th, 2025  
