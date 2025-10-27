Previous
Selfridges by tinley23
Photo 2321

Selfridges

‘A Most Magical Christmas with Disney’ is about to land at Selfridges.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
Although I feel that Christmas is starting too early I love this.
October 29th, 2025  
Heather ace
Great reflections, Lesley!
October 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome reflections
October 29th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
Mickey steals the show !
October 29th, 2025  
