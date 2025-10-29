Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2323
Nearly there
the Birmingham Christmas markets officially open on 1st November. This one at the cathedral is usually craft-based, and much less manic than the main market.
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3590
photos
129
followers
147
following
636% complete
View this month »
2316
2317
2318
2319
2320
2321
2322
2323
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th October 2025 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
birmingham
,
market
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh no. It feels far too early.
October 29th, 2025
Heather
ace
Sounds like my kind of market, but I agree with Susan- yikes, too early!
October 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Ready or not it's here
October 29th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
Christmas Market on 1st November !!!! I don't get it Lesley !!! Happy Christmas 🎄🎅🏼
October 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close