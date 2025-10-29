Previous
Nearly there by tinley23
Photo 2323

Nearly there

the Birmingham Christmas markets officially open on 1st November. This one at the cathedral is usually craft-based, and much less manic than the main market.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
636% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Oh no. It feels far too early.
October 29th, 2025  
Heather ace
Sounds like my kind of market, but I agree with Susan- yikes, too early!
October 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Ready or not it's here
October 29th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
Christmas Market on 1st November !!!! I don't get it Lesley !!! Happy Christmas 🎄🎅🏼
October 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact