Photo 2328
Rosie
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3595
photos
129
followers
147
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st November 2025 11:05am
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
greyhound
,
rosie
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! sweet dreams Rosie !!
November 2nd, 2025
Babs
ace
Ha ha this is one happy dog
November 2nd, 2025
