Shrewsbury’s railway station by tinley23
Shrewsbury’s railway station

Rather grand, don’t you think?
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Annie-Sue ace
it's huge! I wonder if it was a hotel as well?
November 6th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Yes very grand
November 6th, 2025  
Pat
Grand indeed. Those Victorians knew how to build them.
I love that mackerel sky too.
November 6th, 2025  
