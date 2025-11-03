Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2330
Just a nice gate
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
4
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details

10

4

1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th November 2025 10:31am

View Info

View All
Privacy
Public

View
Tags
gate
,
shrewsbury
Susan Wakely
ace
A very nice gate indeed.
November 9th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Not being used - it'll soon be lost underneath the vegetation.
November 9th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the gate
November 9th, 2025
Heather
ace
Yes. A nice tree design fitting in well with the foliage too.
November 9th, 2025
