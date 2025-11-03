Previous
Just a nice gate by tinley23
Photo 2330

Just a nice gate

3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
638% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A very nice gate indeed.
November 9th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Not being used - it'll soon be lost underneath the vegetation.
November 9th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the gate
November 9th, 2025  
Heather ace
Yes. A nice tree design fitting in well with the foliage too.
November 9th, 2025  
