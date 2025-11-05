Previous
Autumn colour by tinley23
Photo 2331

Autumn colour

The sun popped out briefly and lit up the yellow leaves.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Pat
A lovely golden swathe and I like how the leaves frame the seat.
November 9th, 2025  
