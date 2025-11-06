Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2330
River Severn
I doubt there will be many cyclists and pedestrians on this flooded path for a while
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3597
photos
129
followers
147
following
638% complete
View this month »
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th November 2025 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flood
,
river
,
shrewsbury
Lynda Parker
ace
When did it flood? It looks like you've had a lot of rain.
November 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close