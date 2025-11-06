Previous
River Severn by tinley23
Photo 2330

River Severn

I doubt there will be many cyclists and pedestrians on this flooded path for a while
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Lynda Parker ace
When did it flood? It looks like you've had a lot of rain.
November 7th, 2025  
