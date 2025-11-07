Sign up
Previous
Photo 2331
This guy
This guy is going around our area with a ladder and a bucket, and is cleaning all the signage. He doesn’t work for the council, and isn’t a member of any local groups, he’s just doing his bit to help. An unsung hero, so I’m singing for him.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
5
3
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3598
photos
129
followers
147
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
7th November 2025 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
signage
,
cleaner
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful act of kindness
November 7th, 2025
Heather
ace
How heartwarming to know that such people exist! A nice shot to tell his story, Lesley, and your singing is a lovely accompaniment :-)
November 7th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Bet they sue him,!!!!
November 7th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a star ⭐️ We take gloves, bin bags and disinfectant wipes regularly to the bus stop near our house. It needs it and the council only clean it once every couple of years.
November 7th, 2025
Lesley
ace
@casablanca
That’s great!
November 8th, 2025
