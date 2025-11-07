Previous
This guy is going around our area with a ladder and a bucket, and is cleaning all the signage. He doesn’t work for the council, and isn’t a member of any local groups, he’s just doing his bit to help. An unsung hero, so I’m singing for him.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful act of kindness
November 7th, 2025  
Heather ace
How heartwarming to know that such people exist! A nice shot to tell his story, Lesley, and your singing is a lovely accompaniment :-)
November 7th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Bet they sue him,!!!!
November 7th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a star ⭐️ We take gloves, bin bags and disinfectant wipes regularly to the bus stop near our house. It needs it and the council only clean it once every couple of years.
November 7th, 2025  
Lesley ace
@casablanca That’s great!
November 8th, 2025  
