Statue by tinley23
Statue

Sculpture of Charles Blondin in Ladywood, Birmingham. It celebrates his crossing of the Edgbaston Reservoir on a tightrope in 1873.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
A great statue.
November 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
What an interesting statue.
November 18th, 2025  
