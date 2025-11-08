Sign up
Photo 2334
Statue
Sculpture of Charles Blondin in Ladywood, Birmingham. It celebrates his crossing of the Edgbaston Reservoir on a tightrope in 1873.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3609
photos
129
followers
147
following
641% complete
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
2340
2341
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th November 2025 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birmingham
,
statue
,
sculpture
Susan Wakely
ace
A great statue.
November 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
What an interesting statue.
November 18th, 2025
